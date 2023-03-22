Satellite News

DART mission reveals asteroid Dimorphos is dry as a bone

Careful scrutiny of the debris from the impact of NASA’s DART mission into Dimorphos has not found any evidence for water ice on the asteroid, nor the residue of thruster fuel from the spacecraft.

