‘Ring of fire’ from US national parks: 7 great places to see the annular solar eclipse 2023
Submit on Saturday, March 25th, 2023 04:11
The annular solar eclipse 2023 will be visible in over a dozen U.S. national parks. Here are the best scenic spots to catch the spectacular ‘ring of fire’.
This entry was posted on Saturday, March 25th, 2023 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.