‘Hubble trouble’ could deepen with new measurement of the universe’s expansion
Sunday, April 9th, 2023
Cosmologists have a problem: Their measurements of the rate of expansion of the universe don’t agree. And a new, highly accurate measurement of variable stars could deepen this ‘Hubble trouble.’
