How to watch the launch of Europe’s JUICE mission to Jupiter on April 13
Submit on Thursday, April 13th, 2023 00:11
Europe’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer mission is set to launch for its 8-year cruise to the solar system’s largest planet on Thursday at 8:15 EDT (1215 GMT) and you can watch it live via Space.com.
This entry was posted on Thursday, April 13th, 2023 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.