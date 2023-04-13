New Lego Ideas ‘Tales of the Space Age’ set creates out-of-this-world displays
Lego’s next set to celebrate humanity’s fascination with the cosmos uses the toy to capture the style that inspired exploration. “Tales of the Space Age” builds four postcard-size works of space art.
