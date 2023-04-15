Clearing the air from Apollo to Artemis, NASA tests new CO2 scrubber on space station
Submit on Saturday, April 15th, 2023 00:11
A new air filtration system with a magnetic-bearing blower has been installed on the International Space Station. The carbon dioxide scrubber could advance life support for astronauts on the moon.
This entry was posted on Saturday, April 15th, 2023 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.