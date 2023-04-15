Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Clearing the air from Apollo to Artemis, NASA tests new CO2 scrubber on space station

A new air filtration system with a magnetic-bearing blower has been installed on the International Space Station. The carbon dioxide scrubber could advance life support for astronauts on the moon.

