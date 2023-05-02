Satellite News

Saturn’s rings are disappearing. The James Webb Space Telescope may reveal how much time they have left.

Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023

Saturn’s rings are disappearing, and we don’t know how much longer they will be around. The James Webb Space Telescope may be able to help pin down an answer.

