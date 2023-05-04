If dark matter is ‘invisible,’ how do we know it exists?
Dark matter is the mysterious substance that accounts for most of the universe’s mass, but it doesn’t interact with light, making it effectively invisible. So how do astronomers know dark matter exists?
