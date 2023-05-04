Russian cosmonauts relocate airlock on International Space Station spacewalk
Submit on Thursday, May 4th, 2023 13:11
Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin exited an airlock to move a different airlock during a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on May 3.
This entry was posted on Thursday, May 4th, 2023 at 1:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.