See Artemis 3 landing site near moon’s south pole in stunning new NASA photos

Submit on Saturday, May 6th, 2023 04:11

NASA’s ShadowCam instrument has imaged the lunar south pole in great detail, helping shed light on the region where astronauts will land as part of the Artemis 3 mission.

