Roy Bridges, Senator Mark Kelly inducted into US Astronaut Hall of Fame
Retired Major General Roy Bridges and Senator Mark Kelly were honored by their peers as the newest inductees into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.
