Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Roy Bridges, Senator Mark Kelly inducted into US Astronaut Hall of Fame

Submit on Sunday, May 7th, 2023 20:11

Retired Major General Roy Bridges and Senator Mark Kelly were honored by their peers as the newest inductees into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

Related posts:

  1. ViaSat Earns Awards For WWSS Equipment
  2. Home Entertainment at Its Best With FTA Satellite Technology
  3. Scientists call for serious study of ‘unidentified aerial phenomena’
  4. A dead NASA satellite from the 1980s just fell to Earth to meet its fiery demise

This entry was posted on Sunday, May 7th, 2023 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy