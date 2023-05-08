Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

‘Star Trek Online’ grapples with a space-time rip in new episode coming on May 9

The latest episode of ‘Star Trek Online’ warps into a humanitarian mission that goes sideways fast when your crew uncovers a space-time issue causing conflict across the galaxy.

