Young star shoots out jet like a garden sprinkler in Orion Nebula (photo)
Submit on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023
The European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope captured a snaking jet of matter expelled from a young stellar object in the Orion Nebula, a stellar nursery not far from our solar system.
