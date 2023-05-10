Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Young star shoots out jet like a garden sprinkler in Orion Nebula (photo)

Submit on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023 19:11

The European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope captured a snaking jet of matter expelled from a young stellar object in the Orion Nebula, a stellar nursery not far from our solar system.

Related posts:

  1. Gilat Brings Satellite Broadband To Nicaragua’s Largest Telecom Operator
  2. Stauder Technologies Receives $9.6 Million Modification To A Marine Corps Contract
  3. Best telescopes for beginners 2020: Recommended from Celestron, Orion, Sky-Watcher and more
  4. See a 5-planet parade in the night sky this month. Venus and Saturn stand out.

This entry was posted on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy