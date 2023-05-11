Hubble Telescope gazes into the heart of a monstrous galaxy cluster (photo)
Submit on Thursday, May 11th, 2023 03:11
A new image from the Hubble Space Telescope gazes into the lair of a cosmic leviathan, a monstrous cluster of galaxies located nine billion light-years away in the constellation Draco.
This entry was posted on Thursday, May 11th, 2023 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.