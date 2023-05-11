Last chance to root for JUICE in Kerbal Space Program 2 moon explorer challenge
Submit on Thursday, May 11th, 2023 23:11
Kerbal Space Program 2 is asking its players to send a spacecraft out to a Jupiter-like planet and explore its moons, but you have to act fast before the challenge expires.
This entry was posted on Thursday, May 11th, 2023 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.