Don’t miss Venus in the late night sky right now before it turns into a ‘Morning Star’
Submit on Friday, May 12th, 2023 20:11
Venus will begin staying out later and later in the coming weeks until it leaves the night sky to become a dazzling fixture in the predawn morning through the end of 2023.
This entry was posted on Friday, May 12th, 2023 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.