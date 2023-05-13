Carl Sagan film ‘Voyagers’ casts Andrew Garfield of ‘Spider-Man’ fame to play beloved astronomer
Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones are set to star as Carl Sagan and his wife Ann Druyan in the upcoming film “Voyagers” about the legendary astronomer.
