Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Carl Sagan film ‘Voyagers’ casts Andrew Garfield of ‘Spider-Man’ fame to play beloved astronomer

Submit on Saturday, May 13th, 2023 21:11

Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones are set to star as Carl Sagan and his wife Ann Druyan in the upcoming film “Voyagers” about the legendary astronomer.

Related posts:

  1. Inmarsat Holdings Ltd. Reports First Quarter Numbers
  2. US Mint launches sale of new Hubble Space Telescope dollar coin
  3. Astronauts’ blood shows signs of DNA mutations due to spaceflight
  4. Astronauts that hibernate on long spaceflights is not just for sci-fi. We could test it in 10 years.

This entry was posted on Saturday, May 13th, 2023 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
Generated by Feedzy