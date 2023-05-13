Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Saturn reclaims ‘moon king’ title with 62 newfound satellites, bringing total to 145

Submit on Saturday, May 13th, 2023 00:12

Saturn is once again the solar system’s “moon king,” snatching the crown back from Jupiter after the discovery of 62 new moons. Saturn now has a whopping 145 known satellites.

