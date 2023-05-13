Saturn reclaims ‘moon king’ title with 62 newfound satellites, bringing total to 145
Saturn is once again the solar system’s “moon king,” snatching the crown back from Jupiter after the discovery of 62 new moons. Saturn now has a whopping 145 known satellites.
