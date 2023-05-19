‘Do what scares you:’ 3 tips to succeed from Artemis 2 moon astronaut Christina Koch
Submit on Friday, May 19th, 2023 17:11
Astronaut Christina Koch is no stranger to hard work, or success. Here are 3 tips the NASA Artemis 2 mission specialists has for kids hoping to walk on Mars one day.
