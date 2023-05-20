Excitement builds for Ax-2 SpaceX launch that will send 1st Saudi woman to space
Submit on Saturday, May 20th, 2023 17:11
The Ax-2 mission is set to lift off on Sunday (May 21) atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, sending the first private mission commanded by a woman, and the first female Saudi astronaut, to space.
