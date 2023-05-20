Virgin Orbit receives $17 million bid from Stratolaunch for carrier plane and related aircraft assets
Submit on Saturday, May 20th, 2023 03:11
Virgin Orbit has received a $17 million bid for its aircraft assets from the hypersonic flight company Stratolaunch, according to court filings released on Tuesday (May 16).
