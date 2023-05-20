Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Virgin Orbit receives $17 million bid from Stratolaunch for carrier plane and related aircraft assets

Submit on Saturday, May 20th, 2023 03:11

Virgin Orbit has received a $17 million bid for its aircraft assets from the hypersonic flight company Stratolaunch, according to court filings released on Tuesday (May 16).

Related posts:

  1. California wildfire damage spotted from space (photos)
  2. Biden proposes $24.7 billion NASA budget in 2022 to support moon exploration and more
  3. Sony A7R IVA camera bundle was $3498, now $2998 at Walmart
  4. Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft captures selfie as Earth sets behind moon (video)

This entry was posted on Saturday, May 20th, 2023 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy