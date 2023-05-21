Axiom crews to use custom Fisher space pens on private missions
Submit on Sunday, May 21st, 2023 17:11
When former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson launches on her first commercial mission, she will have a familiar tool along with her. Whitson will be among the first to use Axiom Space Fisher space pens.
This entry was posted on Sunday, May 21st, 2023 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.