Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Axiom crews to use custom Fisher space pens on private missions

Submit on Sunday, May 21st, 2023 17:11

When former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson launches on her first commercial mission, she will have a familiar tool along with her. Whitson will be among the first to use Axiom Space Fisher space pens.

Related posts:

  1. How Cable TV Companies Pay Commissions To Their Affiliates
  2. SpaceX scrubs Starlink satellite launch on record 7th flight of a Falcon 9 rocket
  3. US Space Force gets its 2nd-ever chief
  4. See dwarf planet Haumea at its closest to Earth in 285 years tonight

This entry was posted on Sunday, May 21st, 2023 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy