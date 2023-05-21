NASA spots El Niño precursor from space: ‘If it’s a big one, the globe will see record warming’
The Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite recorded Kelvin waves moving eastward across the Pacific — a phenomenon often considered a precursor to El Niño.
