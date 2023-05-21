Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

NASA spots El Niño precursor from space: ‘If it’s a big one, the globe will see record warming’

Submit on Sunday, May 21st, 2023 20:11

The Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite recorded Kelvin waves moving eastward across the Pacific — a phenomenon often considered a precursor to El Niño.

Related posts:

  1. Globecomm Revenues Up, Expects Record Year In 2007
  2. SkyWave D+ Service Added To PAC-C Satellite
  3. VP Kamala Harris: Artemis 1 moon mission a ‘test of pure innovation’
  4. China to launch 1st-ever sample return mission to moon’s far side in 2024

This entry was posted on Sunday, May 21st, 2023 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy