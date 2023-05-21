Watch SpaceX’s Ax-2 private astronaut launch for Axiom Space in this free livestream on May 21
SpaceX’s next private spaceflight will launch four astronauts to the International Space Station on Sunday (May 21) and you can watch the mission live online in a series of free webcasts.
