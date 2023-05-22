‘It feels amazing!’ Private Ax-2 astronauts thrilled by zero gravity and Earth views after SpaceX launch (video)
The Ax-2 crew, including three first-time astronauts and the first Saudi woman to reach space, shared their reactions after reaching space on their way to the International Space Station.
