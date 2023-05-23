Satellite News

This new supernova is the closest to Earth in a decade. It’s visible in the night sky right now.

During the last few days, astronomers have been pointing their telescopes toward a familiar celestial object in our spring night sky for a look at a rare event: A new supernova.

