This new supernova is the closest to Earth in a decade. It’s visible in the night sky right now.
Submit on Tuesday, May 23rd, 2023 19:11
During the last few days, astronomers have been pointing their telescopes toward a familiar celestial object in our spring night sky for a look at a rare event: A new supernova.
