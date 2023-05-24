Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Meet the 8 people flying on Virgin Galactic’s 5th spaceflight on Thursday

Eight people will fly on Virgin Galactic’s upcoming test mission. Six of them will go to suborbital space, and the other two will pilot the carrier aircraft to start the journey.

