Meet the 8 people flying on Virgin Galactic’s 5th spaceflight on Thursday
Submit on Wednesday, May 24th, 2023 17:11
Eight people will fly on Virgin Galactic’s upcoming test mission. Six of them will go to suborbital space, and the other two will pilot the carrier aircraft to start the journey.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, May 24th, 2023 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.