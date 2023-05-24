NASA serves up $750,000 to Deep Space Food Challenge winners in cook-off for astronaut eats
Submit on Wednesday, May 24th, 2023 20:11
NASA announced the winners of phase two of the Deep Space Food Challenge, an initiative to design new food production technologies that could be used by astronauts on extended voyages.
