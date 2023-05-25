NASA’s asteroid-hopping Lucy probe on course for 1st space rock flyby in November
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft has altered its course ahead of visiting its first asteroid target in Nov. 2023 on its way to become the first probe to visit the Trojan asteroids that orbit Jupiter.
