NASA’s asteroid-hopping Lucy probe on course for 1st space rock flyby in November

Submit on Thursday, May 25th, 2023 01:11

NASA’s Lucy spacecraft has altered its course ahead of visiting its first asteroid target in Nov. 2023 on its way to become the first probe to visit the Trojan asteroids that orbit Jupiter.

