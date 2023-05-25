Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Private Ax-2 astronauts get warm welcome from space station crew (video)

Submit on Thursday, May 25th, 2023 01:11

The crew of Axiom Space’s second private mission to the International Space Station arrived at the orbiting lab on Monday (May 22) to a warm welcome from the station’s current crew.

Related posts:

  1. Wildblue Secures $350 Million Debt Financing
  2. ST Electronics Introduces C-Band VSAT Antenna
  3. A Few Advantages of Satellite TV Over Cable
  4. SpaceX will launch 4 astronauts to the space station before dawn Friday. Here’s how to watch.

This entry was posted on Thursday, May 25th, 2023 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy