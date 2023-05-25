Private Ax-2 astronauts get warm welcome from space station crew (video)
Submit on Thursday, May 25th, 2023 01:11
The crew of Axiom Space’s second private mission to the International Space Station arrived at the orbiting lab on Monday (May 22) to a warm welcome from the station’s current crew.
