New supernova thrills astronomers and skywatchers around the world (photos)
Submit on Friday, May 26th, 2023 01:11
A star explosion in deep space is visible in amateur telescopes, although folks have had to battle low lighting conditions, haze and the occasional satellite trail to see it in action.
