Antarctic currents supplying 40% of world’s deep ocean with nutrients and oxygen slowing dramatically
Submit on Saturday, May 27th, 2023 18:11
Deep ocean currents around Antarctica that are vital to marine life have slowed by 30% since the 1990s and could soon grind to a complete halt, a new study finds.
