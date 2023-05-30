Satellite News

Hungry black hole shoots out bright X-ray jet 60,000 times hotter than the sun

Submit on Tuesday, May 30th, 2023 19:11

Observing a powerful feeding black hole in X-ray light has allowed astronomers to peer into the inner workings of what is the brightest quasar seen in the last 9 billion years of cosmic history.

