Boeing faces ’emerging issues’ ahead of Starliner capsule’s 1st crewed flight in July, NASA says

A recently completed ‘checkpoint review’ of Boeing’s upcoming crewed flight test to the International Space Station identified several issues to address before the planned July 21 liftoff.

