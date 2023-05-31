Boeing faces ’emerging issues’ ahead of Starliner capsule’s 1st crewed flight in July, NASA says
A recently completed ‘checkpoint review’ of Boeing’s upcoming crewed flight test to the International Space Station identified several issues to address before the planned July 21 liftoff.
