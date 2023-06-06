James Webb Space Telescope peers behind bars to reveal a cosmic ‘treasure trove’ (video)
Submit on Tuesday, June 6th, 2023 20:11
The James Webb Space Telescope has produced a stunning image of a distant star-forming barred spiral galaxy as astronomers study star birth outside the Milky Way.
