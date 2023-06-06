Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

James Webb Space Telescope peers behind bars to reveal a cosmic ‘treasure trove’ (video)

Submit on Tuesday, June 6th, 2023 20:11

The James Webb Space Telescope has produced a stunning image of a distant star-forming barred spiral galaxy as astronomers study star birth outside the Milky Way.

Related posts:

  1. Iridium Receives DISA Contract; Completes Phase One Test With Marine Corps
  2. Astronomers spot the fastest spinning magnetar ever seen
  3. ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 trailer reveals the return of ‘Baby Yoda’ Grogu
  4. SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch spotted from space station (photo)

This entry was posted on Tuesday, June 6th, 2023 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy