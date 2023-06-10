SpaceX Starship problems likely to delay Artemis 3 moon mission to 2026, NASA says
NASA is worried that SpaceX’s giant new Starship vehicle won’t be ready to carry Artemis astronauts to the surface of the moon in late 2025, as currently planned.
