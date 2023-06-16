When Johnny met Sally: ‘The first woman in space’ and a Skylab strip
Submit on Friday, June 16th, 2023 17:11
Three spaceflight anniversaries have a nexus of sorts, in a comic strip that ran in newspapers over 20 years ago. It all comes down to the imagination and knowledge (or lack thereof) of Johnny Hart.
This entry was posted on Friday, June 16th, 2023 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.