China launches national-record 41 satellites on single rocket (video)

Saturday, June 17th, 2023

A Long March 2D rocket lifted off from China on June 15, carrying 41 satellites to orbit. China’s previous single-launch record, set just a few days earlier, was 26 satellites.

