Watch Delta IV Heavy rocket launch US spy satellite on penultimate mission early Wednesday

Submit on Wednesday, June 21st, 2023 01:12

United Launch Alliance’s powerful Delta IV Heavy rocket is scheduled to fly for the second-to-last time early Wednesday morning (June 21), and you can watch the liftoff live.

