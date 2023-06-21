Watch Delta IV Heavy rocket launch US spy satellite on penultimate mission early Wednesday
United Launch Alliance’s powerful Delta IV Heavy rocket is scheduled to fly for the second-to-last time early Wednesday morning (June 21), and you can watch the liftoff live.
