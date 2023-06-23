Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Astronaut Story Musgrave’s Apollo-flown medallions, shuttle toiletries up for auction

Submit on Friday, June 23rd, 2023 22:11

A medallion that was flown to the moon for a member of NASA’s astronaut corps opened for bids at just $100. The same astronaut’s copy of a checklist he used on his first launch also listed for $100.

Related posts:

  1. Video Drives Eutelsat Third Quarter Revenue Gains
  2. Best night sky events of November 2020 (stargazing maps)
  3. Watch SpaceX launch its 1st next-gen Starlink satellites early Wednesday (Dec. 28)
  4. Earth looks stunning in this 1st full view from the NOAA-21 satellite (photos)

This entry was posted on Friday, June 23rd, 2023 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy