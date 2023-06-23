Satellite News

Russian cosmonauts toss old equipment overboard on International Space Station spacewalk

Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin worked outside of the International Space Station to remove and toss overboard a trio of outdated devices, including a spent science experiment.

