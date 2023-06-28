Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Second statue of first US woman in space to be unveiled at Reagan Library

Submit on Wednesday, June 28th, 2023 23:11

Days before she became the first American woman in space, Sally Ride joined President Ronald Reagan on the White House North Lawn. Forty years later, the two “meet” again on a different courtyard.

Related posts:

  1. Qinetiq To License Pop-up Antenna Via Andrew
  2. A Few Considerations That Make Satellite TV Good
  3. OneWeb launches 36 internet satellites into orbit on Soyuz rocket
  4. Lego Icons Galaxy Explorer review

This entry was posted on Wednesday, June 28th, 2023 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy