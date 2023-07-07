Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

James Webb Space Telescope detects most distant active supermassive black hole ever seen

The James Webb Space Telescope has detected the most distant active supermassive black hole to date, and researchers aren’t sure how it could have formed so early in the universe’s history.

