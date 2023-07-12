Keep the night sky still with these Canon image-stablizing binoculars using a great Prime Day deal
Submit on Wednesday, July 12th, 2023 04:11
Canon’s 10×32 Image Stabilization (IS) binoculars are ideal for advanced skywatchers and now are retailing for only $899, just in time for Prime Day and the summer sky season.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 12th, 2023 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.