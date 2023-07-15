Truly to open 1st zero-gravity hard seltzer bar aboard astronaut training aircraft
A popular hard seltzer brand is giving new meaning to the term ‘pop-up bar’ with a zero-g twist that could have its fans popping up and down and in every which way this summer.
