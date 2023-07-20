Satellite News

Interstellar meteor fragments found? Harvard astronomer’s claim sparks debate, criticism

Harvard astronomer Avi Loeb believes he has found pieces of the first known interstellar meteorite. But others have their doubts, and the debate is turning ugly.

