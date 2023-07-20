Interstellar meteor fragments found? Harvard astronomer’s claim sparks debate, criticism
Harvard astronomer Avi Loeb believes he has found pieces of the first known interstellar meteorite. But others have their doubts, and the debate is turning ugly.
