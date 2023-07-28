NASA’s Juno Jupiter probe to get closest view of volcanic moon Io on July 30
NASA’s solar-powered spacecraft, Juno, will take another spin past Jupiter’s moon Io on Sunday (July 30) with its 52nd pass being its closest approach to the volcanic moon yet.
