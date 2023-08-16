‘A Million Miles Away’ trailer previews the true-life story of astronaut José Hernández
Submit on Wednesday, August 16th, 2023 20:12
‘Who better to leave this planet and dive into the unknown than a migrant farm worker?’ Michael Peña, as José Hernández, asks and answers that question in ‘A Million Miles Away,’ coming to Amazon.
