‘A Million Miles Away’ trailer previews the true-life story of astronaut José Hernández

Wednesday, August 16th, 2023

‘Who better to leave this planet and dive into the unknown than a migrant farm worker?’ Michael Peña, as José Hernández, asks and answers that question in ‘A Million Miles Away,’ coming to Amazon.

