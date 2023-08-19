Odds of ‘strong’ El Niño now over 95%, with ocean temperatures to ‘substantially exceed’ last big warming event
Sizzling ocean temperatures in the east-central tropical Pacific throughout July indicate there is a good chance El Niño conditions will remain strong for the next six months.
