Odds of ‘strong’ El Niño now over 95%, with ocean temperatures to ‘substantially exceed’ last big warming event

Saturday, August 19th, 2023

Sizzling ocean temperatures in the east-central tropical Pacific throughout July indicate there is a good chance El Niño conditions will remain strong for the next six months.

