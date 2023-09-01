SpaceX Crew-6 astronauts say goodbye from ISS and prepare for return to Earth
Submit on Friday, September 1st, 2023 19:11
SpaceX’s Crew-6 astronauts bade farewell from orbit in a livestreamed event on Aug. 31. They will undock from the ISS no sooner than Sept. 2, pending the effects of Hurricane Idalia.
This entry was posted on Friday, September 1st, 2023 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.