SpaceX Crew-6 astronauts say goodbye from ISS and prepare for return to Earth

SpaceX’s Crew-6 astronauts bade farewell from orbit in a livestreamed event on Aug. 31. They will undock from the ISS no sooner than Sept. 2, pending the effects of Hurricane Idalia.

